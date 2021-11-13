Harris lays wreath as France marks six years since terror attacks

Public commemorations of the worst attacks in post-war France were called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic

Paris (AFP) – US Vice President Kamala Harris laid a wreath of white flowers in front of a Paris cafe on Saturday as France marked six years since deadly terror attacks that left 130 people dead.

Advertising Read more

Harris, wrapping up a four-day trip to France, placed the bouquet in front of a plaque honouring the victims that were mowed down when gunmen opened fire at a concert hall and in front of cafes in Paris on the night of November 13, 2015.

This year's commemorations of the worst attacks in France since World War II come as a trial is being held over the tragedy that was ordered by the Islamic State group and carried out by a 10-man cell.

The marathon trial, the biggest in France's modern legal history, opened in September and is expected to last until May 2022.

Twenty defendants are facing sentences of up to life in prison, including the sole attacker who was not gunned down by police, Salah Abdeslam, a French-Moroccan national who was captured in Brussels. Six of the defendants are being tried in absentia.

Public commemorations of the attacks were called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

burs/yad

© 2021 AFP