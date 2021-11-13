Rams receiver Woods out for rest of NFL season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods will miss the remainder of the NFL season with a torn knee ligament suffered in practice

Los Angeles (AFP) – Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods will miss the rest of the NFL season after tearing a knee ligament in practice, coach Sean McVay confirmed on Saturday.

McVay said Woods tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a "freak accident" when he was "just running something on air, puts his foot in the ground weird, and he kind of came back and said he felt OK. We ended up getting a scan and unfortunately it revealed the result that we all know."

McVay said he felt "sick" for a player that has "epitomized everything that's been right about this place."

Woods, a nine-year NFL veteran, had 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season.

He also rushed eight times for 46 yards and one TD.

Woods' injury leaves the Rams' active roster with Cooper Kupp, newly signed Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski at wide receiver.

Beckham agreed on Thursday to join the Rams, six days after he was dropped by the Cleveland Browns.

The Rams take a 7-2 record into their game Sunday against the 3-5 49ers in San Francisco.

