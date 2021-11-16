Springboks recall Pollard, Reinach and De Jager for England finale

London (AFP) – South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has recalled fly-half Handre Pollard and scrum-half Cobus Reinach, together with veteran lock Lood de Jager, to his starting XV for Saturday's World Cup final rematch against England at Twickenham.

The trio have all been selected in what the Springboks said were "rotational changes" to the side that took the field for last week's 30-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Pollard and Reinach have replaced Elton Jantjies and Herschel Jantjies, who are both now on the bench. De Jager has returned in place of Franco Mostert, who will also be among the replacements this weekend.

South Africa's starting XV contains 10 survivors from the team that beat England 32-12 in the 2019 World Cup final in Yokohama -- the last time the two nations met -- including try-scoring wing Makazole Mapimpi and captain Siya Kolisi.

The Springboks will be bidding for a first win against England at Twickenham since 2014 as they look to complete a clean sweep on a northern hemisphere tour that started with a 23-18 win over Wales in Cardiff.

Victory would also see South Africa retain their number one world ranking and leave the Springboks with a record for the season of nine victories in 13 Tests, including a 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions.

"England will pose different threats to Scotland, and with that in mind we have decided to start with Handre, Cobus and Lood," said Nienaber.

England, who defeated Australia 32-15 last week, are due to name their side on Thursday.

South Africa (15-1)

Willie le Roux; Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn

Coach: Jacques Nienaber (RSA)

© 2021 AFP