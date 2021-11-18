NBC seals reported $2.7 billion Premier League US rights deal

The English Premier League has signed a new six-year deal with US broadcaster NBC running through 2028

New York (AFP) – The Premier League and US broadcaster NBC agreed a new six-year rights deal on Thursday worth a reported $2.7 billion, underscoring the English top-flight's status as the most valuable overseas league in the United States.

A statement released by the Premier League and NBC said the new agreement would run until 2028 and would include all 380 matches each season.

The deal also includes exclusive rights for Spanish language broadcasts in the US.

The blockbuster deal extends a partnership between the Premier League and NBC which began in 2013.

No figures for the new deal were revealed but the New York Times said NBC had outbid rivals with an offer worth $2.7 billion over six years.

If confirmed, that number more than doubles the $1.1 billion the network paid the Premier League for its previous agreement.

The new deal also eclipses the amounts paid by other US networks for foreign football leagues.

In May, ESPN sealed a $1.4 billion, eight-year deal to screen Spain's La Liga, roughly $175 million a season. The Premier League deal works out at around $450 million a season.

"We are delighted to announce our new US broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a statement.

"NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the League in the United States in that time through its fantastic coverage and promotion."

NBC regularly broadcasts Premier League weekend fixtures on its main national network, the only European league with that exposure in the United States.

"It's an exciting time for football in the US and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years," Masters added.

Masters said the US deal and other international rights agreements reflected "growing global demand to watch our matches and engage with the League."

"Our international and domestic broadcast revenues over the next cycle will give stability and certainty to the game as a whole, which is particularly important as football recovers from COVID-19 losses," Masters said.

