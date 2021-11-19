Ireland centre Henshaw returns for Argentina Test

British and Irish Lions' centre Robbie Henshaw (L) has recovered from a foot injury and makes his first start for Ireland in their November Tests against Argentina on Sunday

Dublin (AFP) – British and Irish Lions centre Robbie Henshaw gets his first start for Ireland since recovering from a foot injury in their final November Test against Argentina on Sunday.

The 28-year-old partners Garry Ringrose with Andy Farrell making four changes to the starting XV that lined-out for the impressive 29-20 win over New Zealand last Saturday.

Henshaw replaces Bundee Aki whilst Munster duo fly-half Joey Carbery and scrum-half Conor Murray come in for the injured Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson Park respectively.

Robert Baloucoune starts instead of Andrew Conway on the wing with James Lowe -- perhaps Ireland's most improved player with outstanding displays against Japan and the All Blacks -- starting his third successive match on the other wing.

James Ryan will captain the side in the absence of Sexton as Ireland bid to round off their year with an eighth successive win.

Ireland (15-1)

Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jack Conan; Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; James Ryan (capt), Iain Henderson; Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony, Craig Casey, Harry Byrne, Keith Earls

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

