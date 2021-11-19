Scotland skipper Hogg calls for 'complete' display against Japan

Edinburgh (AFP) – Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has urged his side to finish their end-of-year campaign with a "complete performance" against Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

The Scots have won two of their three autumn series matches, against Tonga and Australia, but were well-beaten 30-15 by world champions South Africa in Edinburgh last weekend.

But 29 year-old full-back Hogg does not believe the Scots have hit top gear in those previous fixtures and is looking for his side to hit the heights against the Cherry Blossoms.

"I want to see us perform to the best of our ability," he said Friday. "If I'm being honest, we're yet to have a complete performance both sides of the ball.

"But we've learned a huge amount throughout these last three games, so hopefully on Saturday it will be the case (a complete performance)."

Both Scotland and Japan prefer a fast and open game but Hogg said victory, rather than the style of any success, was the priority.

"We just want to win," he stressed. "We have a game-plan -- a way we want to play -- but the most important thing is we win the game. Having said that, I know exactly what we're about and how we want to play the game, so it will be exciting.

"It will be end to end, side to side, exactly what we want. Hopefully we can put on a performance that we're proud of, that the nation's proud of, and that gets everybody at BT Murrayfield on their feet."

Saturday's match will be the first time the two sides have met since tournament hosts Japan ended Scotland's involvement in the 2019 World Cup with a 28-21 pool-stage victory in Yokohama.

Hogg, one of the survivors from that match who will be involved this weekend, said while knowledge gained from that defeat may be of use, the most important thing now was for Scotland to impose their own game on Japan.

"We know Japan are a quality side," said Hogg. "They've been building for a number of years and we know from the World Cup exactly what they're about.

"But that game was ages ago. We've gained some valuable experience individually and collectively since then. Every time we play we learn new things. We want to kick on in this match. We want everyone to be the best version of themselves."

© 2021 AFP