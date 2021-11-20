Hogg strikes as Scotland beat Japan

Edinburgh (AFP) – Stuart Hogg set a new national try-scoring record as Scotland ended their year with a 29-20 win over Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

The captain's 25th Test try was one of four scored by Scotland in their first meeting with Japan since the Brave Blossoms knocked them out of the 2019 World Cup.

It also saw full-back Hogg take sole possession of a Scotland try-scoring record he had shared with Ian Smith and Tony Stanger.

Victory meant Scotland had won three of their four matches in the Autumn series, with successes over Tonga and Australia preceding last week's 30-15 loss to world champions South Africa.

"There's no better feeling than playing for Scotland," Hogg told Amazon Prime.

"It's what I've wanted to do since I was a young kid and I'm still living the dream. Being part of this group is something really special."

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said of Hogg: "Amazing. His family will be proud, the Scottish Borders will be proud."

As for Scotland's overall display, the former Test playmaker added: "I'm really pleased with the contact area and that gave us a lot of quick ball. Our scrum and maul were dominant."

Scotland took an early lead when wing Duhan van der Merwe forced his way over from a rolling maul for a try in the left corner, with fly-half Finn Russell's conversion coming back off the post.

Japan responded with a close-range penalty kicked by Rikiya Matsuda.

Scotland gave away several penalties and their indiscipline was punished again when Matsuda kicked the visitors into a 26th-minute lead after the hosts failed to roll away at a ruck.

But a minute later Hogg made history, taking a pass from Russell before sprinting over the line.

Russell added the extras and the last act of the first half was when Darcy Graham took a pass from the stand-off and then stepped inside two Japan defenders for a converted try that gave Scotland a 19-6 lead at the interval.

Scotland, however, were a man down early in the second half after Jamie Bhatti, making his first Test start in more than two years, was sent to the sin-bin with Matsuda landing the ensuing penalty.

Matsuda's fourth penalty reduced Scotland's lead still further before the Dark Blues reasserted their authority when replacement Stuart McInally forced his way over from a line-out for a try on the left.

Japan, however, gave themselves hope of a comeback win with their first try of the match 16 minutes from time when Tevita Tatafu forced his way over.

Matsuda's fifth penalty saw Japan close to within a converted try of victory.

But Scotland put the result beyond doubt a minute from time when Russell, following some discussion with Hogg, kicked a penalty that put the hosts two scores in front.

© 2021 AFP