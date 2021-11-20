Italy beat Uruguay to snap 16-match losing run

Parma (Italy) (AFP) – Pierre Bruno scored a try on his international debut as Italy held on to beat Uruguay 17-10 in Parma on Saturday to end a 16-match losing streak and hand coach Kieran Crowley his first win.

Zebre winger Bruno skipped past three players after gathering Paolo Garbisi's terrific pass out wide to touch down on 11 minutes.

Garbisi nailed a tough conversion before Federico Favaro's penalty put Uruguay on the board as Italy led 10-3 at half-time following another successful kick from the Montpellier fly-half.

Replacement New Zealand-born hooker Hame Faiva increased the Azzurri lead with their second try on 51 minutes as Garbisi again added the extras.

Santiago Civetta's try gave Uruguay hope with the conversion knocked through by Agustin Ormaechea.

Uruguay threatened as they hovered just in front of Italy's try line in the closing minutes but the hosts clung on with 14 men after prop Danilo Fischetti was sin-binned.

It was a first win for Italy since the 2019 World Cup. Italy were beaten by Argentina last weekend after going down 47-9 to New Zealand on November 6 in Crowley's first game in charge.

Italy and Uruguay will face each other at the 2023 World Cup after being placed in a group with hosts France and New Zealand. Uruguay qualified for the fifth time last month with victory over the United States.

© 2021 AFP