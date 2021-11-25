West Indies hang on to reach lunch at 125-7 against Sri Lanka

West Indies' Joshua Da Silva plays a shot during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on November 25, 2021.

Galle (Sri Lanka) (AFP) – The West Indies put up spirited resistance on the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday, losing just one wicket in the morning session as they battled to save a draw.

Advertising Read more

The visitors, chasing an academic 348 to win having lost six quick wickets late on day four, reached 125-7 in Galle at lunch with Nkrumah Bonner unbeaten on 42 and Rahkeem Cornwall on five.

At the start of the day, Sri Lanka needed just four wickets to go 1-0 up in the two-match series and retain the Sobers-Tissera Trophy, but with dark clouds hovering, they were looking to finish off the West Indies' tail quickly.

However, Joshua da Silva and Bonner put together the West Indies' highest partnership of the match, exactly 100, to keep the Sri Lankans at bay.

Despite the wicket offering plenty of assistance, the two batsmen tackled the Sri Lankan spin threat well with clever use of footwork.

Three chances were also put down with Pathum Nissanka the guilty party each time.

It was a crucial seventh-wicket partnership for the tourists after they had been reduced to 18 for six on day four.

At that point, the West Indies were in danger of being shot out for their lowest score in Test cricket with the game ending inside four days.

Their lowest total was 47 all out against England in Jamaica in 2004.

Sri Lanka did dismiss da Silva 15 minutes before lunch, caught at slip by Dhananjaya de Silva with the score on 118, to give Lasith Embuldeniya his third wicket in the innings.

De Silva's 54 came off 129 balls and contained five fours.

Bonner on 41 was given out leg before wicket to Ramesh Mendis but the batsman successfully overturned the decision on review.

© 2021 AFP