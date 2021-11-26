Heavy snowfall at Lake Louise scuppers World Cup downhill

Paris (AFP) – The first men's downhill race of the Alpine skiing World Cup season scheduled for Lake Louise in Canada on Friday has been cancelled due to heavy snowfall.

Two other speed events scheduled for Lake Louise, another downhill on Saturday and a Super-G on Sunday may still go ahead.

"With snow yesterday, snow right now and snow predicted to continue the jury has decided to cancel Friday's downhill," the organisers said.

The picture-postcard Lake Louise resort in the Candian Rockies is in fact an intense physical challenge for downhill skiers who can reach speeds of up to 120kph.

