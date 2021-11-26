Marchand out with fractured costal cartilage

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – France hooker Julien Marchand will be out for several weeks after sustaining a fractured costal cartilage, his club Toulouse announced Friday.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in a scrum against Georgia, a game which France went on to win 41-15, and will now likely miss Top 14 matches against Brive and Bordeaux-Begles, and a European Cup outing at Cardiff.

Top 14 leaders Toulouse host Brive on Saturday with a reduced squad through injury as well as a raft of internationals being rested.

