Raiders and Bears snap losing streaks on US Thanksgiving holiday

Los Angeles (AFP) – Daniel Carlson kicked five field goals, including the eventual game winner with 4:28 remaining in overtime, as the Las Vegas Raiders edged the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.

Carlson's 29-yard dagger snapped the Raiders' three-game losing skid and handed the Cowboys their third loss in their last four games.

Quarterback Derek Carr completed 24 of 39 passes for 373 yards and one touchdown as Las Vegas improved to 6-5 on the season with the win on the American Thanksgiving holiday.

Carr said it was extra special to get a win over the Cowboys. He grew up a fan of the Cowboys, and his parents gave him the middle name Dallas because his mother was a huge Cowboys supporter.

"For us to be able to bounce back against this football team and get a win on Thanksgiving is pretty cool," said Carr. "I grew up in Texas so the Cowboys is what we watched. I got the name Dallas from my mom being a Cowboys fan."

Josh Jacobs rushed for 87 yards and scored a touchdown, DeSean Jackson caught a touchdown pass and Hunter Renfrow made a career-high eight catches for 134 yards.

Dak Prescott completed 32 of 47 passes for 375 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys, who dropped to 7-4.

Cowboy's speedster Tony Pollard returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a touchdown, and Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon had touchdown catches in the loss.

With just under three minutes left in regulation, Dallas tied the contest when Prescott threw a 32-yard pass to Schultz for a touchdown. The two connected moments later for a two-point conversion.

Carlson kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 33-30 lead with 1:52 remaining in the fourth. Dallas' Greg Zuerlein then kicked a game-tying 45-yard field goal with 19 seconds left on the clock to set the stage for the overtime.

"We proved what we are capable of. We got to do this every week," said Carr.

'Proves who they are'

Elsewhere, Cairo Santos booted a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Chicago to a 16-14 victory over the hapless Detroit Lions and snap the Bears' five-game losing streak.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured rookie Justin Fields, threw for one touchdown and 317 yards, and engineered the game-winning drive that culminated with Santos's field goal.

"This week was an important week to believe in each other," said Santos, whose second field goal right before halftime gave the Bears a 13-7 lead. "And, hope to catch fire again."

The Bears controlled the ball for the last 8:30, spanning 18 plays in front of a crowd of 48,200 at Ford Field in Michigan.

The victory denied Dan Campbell his first head coaching victory with the Lions, who are the only winless NFL team at 0-10-1.

The Bears have had problems of their own beating other teams. Heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving Day contest, Chicago had lost five in a row and their previous two by a combined five points.

"We've been through some stuff, some distractions," said Bears coach Matt Nagy. "But it just proves who they are, what type of fighters they are, what type of winners they are."

On Thursday, Dalton completed 24 of 39 passes with one interception. Darnell Mooney caught five passes for 123 yards for the Bears, who improved to 4-7 on the season. Cole Kmet had eight receptions for 65 yards.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns for Detroit. Goff had missed Detroit's previous game with an ankle injury.

Josh Reynolds had three receptions for 70 yards, including a 39-yard score.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift carried the ball just three times before suffering a shoulder injury during the second quarter. He did not return.

Swift had 266 rushing yards in the previous two games.

The Bears were missing Fields, who suffered a rib injury in a 16-13 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. The team's top wideout, Allen Robinson, was also out because of a hamstring strain.

The Bears led 13-7 at halftime.

In the late game, quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes as the Buffalo Bills clobbered the New Orleans Saints 31-6.

