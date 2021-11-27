Brilliant Valieva claims record-breaking Rostelecom Cup triumph

Russia's Kamila Valieva was in a league of her own in Sochi

Sochi (Russia) (AFP) – Russian youngster Kamila Valieva became the first woman to break the 270-point barrier as she underlined her status as favourite for the Winter Olympics with a comfortable success at the Rostelecom Cup on Saturday.

The 15-year-old, who was also the first female figure skater to post a total score of more than 250 points, was awarded another world-record score of 185.29 for her free skate in Sochi.

That gave her a total of 272.71 points, more than 43 clear of runner-up and defending champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva.

Maiia Khromykh completed an all-Russian podium.

It was Valieva's second Grand Prix win of the season after also cruising to the Skate Canada title.

Earlier on Sunday, Morisi Kvitelashvili became the first Georgian to win a Grand Prix gold medal in the men's event.

The former European championship bronze medallist fell on a quad toeloop, but managed to post 170.96 points in the free, enough to take the title despite being only the third-highest score of the day.

Home hope Mikhail Kolyada jumped from fourth place after the short programme to take second, with Japan's overnight leader Kazuki Tomono having to settle for bronze.

Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov won the pairs competition, while their fellow world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the ice dance honours.

