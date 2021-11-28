Katrin Jakobsdottir, Iceland's staunch feminist PM

Reykjavik (AFP) – Katrin Jakobsdottir, who on Sunday kicked off her second term as prime minister of Iceland, is a popular and fervent feminist who has become a unifying force after years of political upheaval.

The country's three coalition parties agreed that the 45-year-old former journalist would remain premier, a post she has held since 2017, despite her Left-Green Movement's weak showing in September's legislative election.

That mere fact illustrates Jakobsdottir's pivotal role in the unusually broad coalition, made up of her Left-Greens, the conservative Independence Party and the centre-right Progressive Party.

The unlikely alliance has been hard for some in her party to accept.

"I know I've been criticised for it, but when I look back, I think this government has done a good job and I think it has really shown what is possible in politics," she told AFP in a recent interview.

Jakobsdottir has won over Icelanders with her integrity, sincerity and consensual management style.

Almost 60 percent said they wanted her to stay on as prime minister, in a poll published in October, even though her party won only 12.6 percent of votes at the ballot box.

A former education minister, from 2009 to 2013, she has remained down-to-earth and avoided scandal during her years in power, earning the people's trust according to analysts.

"Katrin Jakobsdottir is a very skilled politician (who) has more of a consensus style than confrontational style," notes University of Iceland political science professor Olafur Hardarson.

This is only the second time since 2008 that a government made it to the end of its four-year mandate on the sprawling island of 370,000 people.

Deep public distrust of politicians amid repeated scandals sent Icelanders to the polls five times from 2007 to 2017.

However, holding onto power has come at a high price, with Jakobsdottir forced to make concessions on key issues like immigration and the environment during her first term.

She had to back down from a promise to create a national park in the centre of the country, to protest a natural national treasure, after her two allies refused to support the legislation.

Footie and books

Born into a family of academics and lawmakers, Jakobsdottir is the second woman to head Iceland's government.

Her concern for the environment was awakened in the 2000s by a controversial project to build a hydroelectric dam in eastern Iceland.

"I wouldn't say I was the most radical activist in town, but, yes, I began my political participation through demonstrations," she told US magazine The Nation in 2018.

She joined the youth wing of the Left Green Movement in 2002, before becoming deputy leader a year later. She has been the head of the party since 2013.

The slender, athletic politician has been a member of parliament for 14 years.

A huge football fan, she has rooted for Liverpool FC since she was a child.

That makes for a sometimes tense atmosphere in her Reykjavik apartment, where her husband and three sons are all Manchester United supporters.

"I clearly didn't raise my children well enough," she joked on a radio show earlier this year, blaming her husband who has spent more time with their children due to her hectic schedule.

In a country that champions gender equality, she has made women's causes a priority. Among other things, she has extended parental leave.

Her friends are meanwhile quick to point out her funny side.

"With her sense of humour and jokes she can put a room at ease," says former party member Rosa Bjork Brynjolfsdottir who studied with her at university.

With a degree in Icelandic and French studies and a Masters in Icelandic literature, Jakobsdottir is a fan of crime novels and fiction, finding time to read almost every day.

"It's like a kind of therapy at the end of the day," she has said, revealing last year that she was working on her first crime novel with a local author.

