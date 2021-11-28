Vlhova leads Shiffrin in Killington slalom first run

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova competes in the first run of the women's World Cup slalom in Killington, Vermont

New York (AFP) – Reigning World Cup overall champion Petra Vlhova set the pace in the first run of the World Cup slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday, two-tenths of a second in front of home hope Mikaela Shiffrin.

Slovakia's Vlhova, who edged Shiffrin in two slaloms in Levi this month, clocked 49.87sec on a Killington course where gusting winds and blowing snow forced cancellation of Saturday's giant slalaom.

Conditions were overcast but calm on Sunday, after more than a foot of snow fell in the area in 24 hours.

Shiffrin, who has battled back trouble since winning a season-opening giant slalom in Soelden in October, was second-quickest in 50.07sec with Swiss Wendy Holdener third-fastest in 50.45.

Vlhova and Shiffrin currently share the lead in the World Cup overall standings.

The American has won all four World Cup slaloms held in Killington, which is not far from where she was brought up skiing at the Burke Mountain Academy.

With 45 World Cup slalom race victories, a victory Sunday would see Shiffrin match Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's all-time single discipline record of 46, achieved in giant slalom.

