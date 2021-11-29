Battle for Marib: Why is it crucial in Yemen war?

The months-long battle for Marib, the last northern bastion of the Yemeni government, has killed thousands of Huthi rebels and pro-government forces and forced civilians to flee their homes

Aden (AFP) – Intense fighting for the Yemeni city of Marib has killed thousands of combatants and forced large numbers of people to flee their homes for makeshift desert camps.

The northern city is a key front between the Yemeni government -- supported by a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition -- and the Iran-backed Huthi rebel fighters.

Here are four important points about the battle for the strategic and oil-rich province, which is considered pivotal in Yemen's seven-year civil war.

Why Marib?

The city is the last northern bastion of the internationally-recognised government, which was driven from the capital Sanaa by the Huthis in 2014.

Just 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Sanaa, Marib sits at a crossroads between Yemen's southern and northern regions, commanding a highway to Saudi Arabia.

The surrounding province boasts oil and gas reserves, making it a major economic prize. The Safer oil refinery is only one of two in Yemen, with a capacity to produce 10,000 to 20,000 barrels per day.

Marib is considered one of the most significant historic sites on the Arabian Peninsula, according to UNESCO, and surrounded by rugged mountains and valleys.

It is said to have been the capital of the ancient Saba kingdom, best known for the legendary Queen of Sheba.

How close are the rebels?

The Huthis have previously claimed they were on the outskirts of the city, but two pro-government military officials said the rebels were still 30 kilometres west and north of the city, and 50 kilometres to the south.

Yemeni pro-government forces are pictured during fighting with Huthi rebels near Marib on November 10, 2021 - AFP

The rebels began a major push to seize the city in February and, after a lull, they renewed their offensive in September.

Thousands of rebels and pro-government fighters have been killed, according to reports from both sides.

Military officials say Huthi fighters are launching daily attacks from the west, north and south.

"They are sending thousands of fighters on armed trucks -- and sometimes motorcycles -- and using their drones to try to capture one village after another, until they reach the city," one official said.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has propped up the government since 2015, has reported carrying out frequent air strikes on the Huthis in recent weeks, boasting of casualties in the thousands.

The Huthis rarely comment on their losses, and AFP cannot independently verify the tolls.

Will Marib fall?

Despite the Huthis' advances, the government claims it is certain that the city won't fall into rebel hands.

A Yemeni man attends the mass funeral of Huthi rebel fighters killed in battles with Saudi-backed government troops in the Marib region on October 28, 2021 MOHAMMED HUWAIS AFP

Government troops have been digging tunnels around the city to give it further protection, military officials said.

"Marib has resisted and will keep on resisting," the province's governor Sultan al-Arada told local media.

"Marib, with the help of the coalition, will counter this assault."

But if the Huthis do take Marib, they would control the north -- and could push on and capture other provinces.

It would also give them significant leverage in any negotiations with the government.

Huthis have military reasons to capture Marib but it is also a matter of "pride and image", said one of the two military officials.

"They will continue no matter how many fighters they lose," the official said.

Thousands flee conflict

As the fighting rages, civilians are caught in the crossfire, suffering heavy casualties. Thousands have also been forced to flee their homes.

A boy stands outside a tent at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Yemen's northeastern city of Marib on November 3, 2021 - AFP

In October, at least 22 people were killed when a Huthi missile hit a mosque south of the city, and 13 others died when a missile demolished a tribal leader's home in the same area.

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has warned that "escalating hostilities since early September" have caused "civilian casualties, renewed displacements and further restricted civilians' movements."

Some 40,000 people have been forced to flee since September, UN refugee agency spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said.

