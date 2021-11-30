England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

London (AFP) – Ellen White broke England Women's all-time scoring record as the Lionesses recorded their biggest ever victory by crushing Latvia 20-0 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

White scored twice early on to take her level with and then past Kelly Smith's mark of 46 goals, before completing her hat-trick shortly after the break.

The Manchester City striker was one of four hat-trick-scorers on the night. Lauren Hemp netted four times, while Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo also registered trebles.

Beth England notched a brace, and there were also goals from Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jess Carter, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs on a historic evening in Doncaster.

The result smashed the Lionesses previous record win of 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

England also hit double figures last month when the sides met in Riga with a 10-0 win.

It was a sixth win from six Group D games for England, their first six fixtures under Sarina Wiegman - a sequence in which they have registered 43 goals and conceded none.

They lead Austria and Northern Ireland by five points with four qualifiers remaining.

© 2021 AFP