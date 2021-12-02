Former Valencia, US assistant Estevez named Dallas coach

FC Dallas, which missed the 2021 MLS playoffs, named Spaniard Nico Estevez as the team's new coach on Thursday

Los Angeles (AFP) – Former Valencia and US national team assistant coach Nico Estevez was named the new coach of Major League Soccer's FC Dallas on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard replaced Luchi Gonzalez, who parted with FC Dallas midway into the 2021 campaign with Marco Ferruzzi finishing the season on an interim basis as the club went 7-15 with 12 drawn and missed the playoffs.

Estevez will be charged with trying to bring the club, among the original 10 MLS clubs that began in 1996, its first league crown.

"This is a phenomenal opportunity," Estevez said. "The club is globally recognized for developing talent and I'm looking forward to working with these players.

"I expect my team to work hard and play an attractive style of soccer that will make FC Dallas fans proud."

Estevez had worked under US national team coach Gregg Berhalter since 2019 and was an assistant to Berhalter for two seasons before that with the MLS Columbus Crew.

Estevez spent eight seasons on the coaching staff of La Liga side Valencia, working with youth and reserve teams as the first-team head coach in 2013 on an interim basis.

"Nico's familiarity with our player pool and understanding of our roster are huge assets," FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said. "He understands how to have success across all levels of the game and will do what is necessary to produce winning results."

© 2021 AFP