Russia sweep past Swedish brothers to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

Madrid (AFP) – World number two and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev led Russia past Sweden and into a second successive Davis Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Medvedev defeated world number 94 Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 to secure the crucial winning point.

Earlier, fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev had battled back to defeat 171st-ranked Elias Ymer, the older brother of Mikael, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3).

Russia will face Germany for a place in Sunday's final with Novak Djokovic's Serbia meeting neighbours Croatia in the other semi-final.

"There's a lot of pressure when you know that you have to win and your opponent has nothing to lose," said Rublev.

"Today was a super tough match. I didn't manage to finish the match when I had a really great chance.

"I missed some easy balls and that brings him back to the game and since that moment he raised his level. He started to feel confident and he started to play much better and then it was 7-6 in the third."

Russia also made the semi-finals in 2019 when the last edition of the Davis Cup took place.

They defeated 2010 champions Serbia to make the last four -- where they lost to Canada -- with a tiebreak win in the third set of the deciding doubles.

Djokovic featured in that tie but Medvedev was absent.

Medvedev has won all three singles rubbers he has played in this year's competition and has yet to drop a set.

However, he looked weary on Thursday, hitting 20 unforced errors and nine double faults against his unheralded Swedish opponent.

Russia captain Shamil Tarpischev was in charge of his 100th Davis Cup tie having led the former Soviet Union team for the first time in 1974.

© 2021 AFP