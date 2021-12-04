Kilde wins World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek

Los Angeles (AFP) – Aleksander Aamodt Kilde notched his second World Cup win in two days Saturday, sweeping to a downhill victory at Beaver Creek a day after cementing his return from injury with a super-G triumph.

Advertising Read more

Kilde clocked 1min 39.63sec on the Birds of Prey course in Colorado, with Austrian Matthias Mayer settling for the second step of the podium, 66-hundredths of a second back.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz, the four-time defending champion in the discipline, was third, 1.01sec behind the winner.

Kilde, who won the overall title in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, saw his 2021 campaign cut short by a ruptured right knee ligament last January.

Now he has two wins in four races since his return this season, and another shot at the Birds of Prey in a downhill on Sunday.

He dedicated the win to teammate Kjetil Jansrud, who suffered knee ligament damage in a spectacular crash on Friday.

The jam-packed Beaver Creek schedule, featuring two super-Gs and two downhills, comes after one of two scheduled downhills and a super-G were cancelled at Lake Louise last weekend because of excessive snow.

Mayer, a two-time Olympic gold medallist with his sights on the Beijing Winter Games, won the only race contested in the Canadian Rockies, leading Vincent Kriechmayr in an Austrian one-two in the first downhill of the season.

Marco Odermatt, who won Thursday's super-G and finished runner-up to Kilde on Friday, failed to crack the top 10 but remains atop the overall World Cup standings as the men head back to Europe, with Val d'Isere the next stop on December 11-12.

The Norwegian ski federation said Jansrud would travel home with the team on Monday and have his injured knee evaluated after flying into the catch fencing after losing control on a turn in Friday's super-G.

Jansrud, whose five Olympic medals include super-G gold in 2014, was eventually able to make his way gingerly down the hill on his own skis, but was out for the rest of the weekend.

© 2021 AFP