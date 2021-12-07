Embiid guides 76ers to win over Hornets, Giannis shines in return

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Los Angeles (AFP) – Four-time NBA all-star Joel Embiid scored 43 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers slipped past the Charlotte Hornets 127-124 in overtime on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Embiid shot 15-of-20 from the field, sank 12-of-14 free throws and scored six points in the extra session in front of a crowd of 14,400 in North Carolina.

Embiid contributed on each of the eight points the Sixers scored in overtime, scoring all but one basket and assisting on another.

"It's what I have to do," Embiid said. "Coaches trust me to put me in those situations. Sometimes I make mistakes, but I feel like I'm getting better and better in those situations. I just made the right plays and made some shots."

Tobias Harris added 21 points and Shake Milton had 16 points in the win.

"He's so dominant out there, especially when he is able to get his position on the floor," Harris said of Embiid. "He's able to punish a team. They threw different guys at him, but he's so much bigger and stronger."

Kelly Oubre delivered 35 points, shooting 13-of-24 shots from the field, including six threes for the Hornets.

P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges both had 16 points and Cody Martin scored 14 points in the loss.

Charlotte played short-handed for the second night in a row. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, and Mason Plumlee are in Covid-19 protocol.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who turned 27 on Monday, finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Bucks held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104.

Antetokounmpo returned after missing two games with a right calf injury. He played 27 minutes overall and scored 15 points in the final quarter for the Bucks, who have won 10 of their past 11.

Jarrett Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead Cleveland.

Elsewhere, Zach LaVine scored a team-high 32 points to lead five players in double figures as the Chicago Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets 109-97 for their fourth victory in the past five contests.

© 2021 AFP