Better watch out, better not bite: Thai Santa divers feed sharks

Bangkok (AFP) – It was beginning to look a lot like feeding time, as a diver dressed in a Santa suit hopped into an aquarium at a Bangkok mall to spread fish scraps and good cheer just in time for Christmas.

Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World kicked off the holiday season this week with workers dressing in festive gear as they went through their daily feeding routine in the massive aquarium.

For the sharks, stingrays, and schools of colourful fish, the diving duo -- one dressed as Santa Claus and the other sporting reindeer antlers -- brought joy to their world as they flung out food scraps.

On the other side of the glass, visitors took selfies with the Santa diver, who gamely waved when not forking out chunks to passing sharks.

The aquarium is located in Bangkok's famed Siam Paragon mall Lillian SUWANRUMPHA AFP

Stingrays floated ethereally across the massive tank, trying to catch gifted fish in their flat mouths.

Children stared in awe as yellow-and-black damselfish swirled around Santa, who appeared suspended in mid-air like an angel.

"I am very impressed (with the show)," said Emachana Piyasakulkaew, who visited the aquarium with her young son.

"He is so excited and if he likes something, he will watch until the end. And today he watched it from start to finish."

The Christmas-themed feeds will be held daily from December 14 to 26 at the aquarium, which is located in Bangkok's famed Siam Paragon mall.

