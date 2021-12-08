Woods to make comeback from injury next week

Tiger Woods (right) and his son Charlie Woods playing in a pro-am event at last year's PNC Championship

Miami (AFP) – Tiger Woods said Wednesday he will make his return to competitive golf at next week's PGA Tour PNC Championship in Florida.

The former world number one, who has not played since suffering career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash earlier this year, will play in the December 16-19 tournament alongside his son Charlie.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie," Woods announced on Twitter.

"I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud," added Woods, who suffered compound fractures in his right leg after the car he was driving in a Los Angeles suburb in February veered off the road and flipped several times.

The PNC Championship, which is taking place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, sees 20 major champions team up with a relative of their choice.

Woods played in the 2020 event alongside son Charlie, 12, a tournament won by Justin Thomas and his father Mike.

"I am delighted to confirm that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be participating in the 2021 PNC Championship," tournament chairman Alastair Johnston said.

"We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship."

While the PNC Championship is a less demanding tournament than a fully-fledged full-field PGA Tour event, Woods' return to tournament golf nevertheless comes sooner than expected.

On Saturday, Woods gave no clue about his planned return when speaking on the sidelines of the Hero World Challenge, the 20-player invitational event he hosts in the Bahamas each year to benefit his charitable foundation.

The 15-time major winner said while he was able to play "hit-and-giggle golf", a return to a PGA Tour event remained some way in the distance.

"Playing tour golf and being prepared to play and trying to shoot scores against these best players on the toughest golf courses, that's a totally different deal," Woods said.

"I'm a long way away from that. Don't expect me to be out there on the tour level for quite some time."

In a separate interview last week, Woods said his days as a full-time playing member of the PGA Tour were now effectively over, saying he expected to "pick and choose" events in future.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose," Woods said. "Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that.

"I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on. It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

