Max Verstappen overtakes Lewis Hamilton on last lap to clinch Formula One title

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen races during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 12, 2021. © Andrej Isakovic, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday.