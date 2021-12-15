Browns ace Mayfield, coach Stefanski positive for Covid-19

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been placed on the NFL's Covid-19 reserve list after a surge in coronavirus cases across North American sport

Los Angeles (AFP) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski entered the NFL's Covid-19 protocols on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases continued.

Advertising Read more

The Browns said in a statement Mayfield was among five players placed on the Covid-19/reserve list, a day after eight Cleveland players were put on the list.

Under NFL confidentiality rules, teams are not allowed to say whether players placed on the list have tested positive for Covid-19 or have been in contact with someone infected with the virus.

However US media reports said that Mayfield had recorded a positive test.

Mayfield, who is vaccinated, must test negative twice within 24 hours in order to be able to return for the Browns clash with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

In a separate announcement, the Browns said Stefanski has tested positive for Covid-19.

If Stefanski is unable to provide two negative results before Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will work the sideline against the Raiders.

It is the second time this year that Stefanski has been sidelined by Covid-19. In January, he was forced to miss the Browns' wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after testing positive for the virus.

The cases in Cleveland are part of a sharp uptick in cases that has swept through sport in North America this week, with basketball and ice hockey both forced to postpone games because of rising cases.

© 2021 AFP