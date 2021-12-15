'Time to stop' - France fly-half Trinh-Duc to retire

Francois Trinh-Duc during the 2011 Rugby World Cup final to New Zealand

Paris (AFP) – Bordeaux-Begles' France fly-half Francois Trinh-Duc said in an interview published on Wednesday he will retire at the end of the season.

Trinh-Duc, 35, made the last of his 66 Test appearances in March 2018 after making his debut a decade earlier.

The former Montpellier, Toulon and Racing 92 playmaker won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2010 before losing in the Rugby World Cup final a year later.

"It's time to stop. When I started, in unique clubs like Montpellier and Toulon, where seasons can sometimes feel like twice as long, I never thought I would last as long," he told newspaper L'Equipe.

"I'm not the same on the pitch as I was I was eight years ago, physically and other things. It's what's a bit difficult now," he added.

Trinh-Duc is set to feature for Bordeaux-Begles this weekend as they head to the Scarlets in the European Champions Cup.

