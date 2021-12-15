US snowboard king White expects Beijing Olympics to be last

Three-time Olympic champion snowboarder Shaun White says next year's Beijing Winter Games will be his last

Los Angeles (AFP) – US snowboarding legend Shaun White said Wednesday next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be his last.

The 35-year-old star told NBC television's Today programme that he plans to call time on his Olympic career after what will be his fifth Winter Games.

"I haven't really said this too much, so it’s going to feel weird coming out of my mouth, but this is I think my last run," the three-time Olympic halfpipe champion said.

White has been an ever-present in the US Winter Olympic team since first taking part in the 2006 Games in Turin, where he won the first of his three gold medals as a 19-year-old.

He successfully retained his title at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games and then won a third gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

"It's hard to talk about because my whole life I've kind of been looked at as somewhat superhuman, because I do these things (in the halfpipe)," White told NBC.

"I've prided myself on being that individual. And, man, realizing and admitting to myself and everyone else, 'yeah, I’m human' – it's taken a toll."

White was speaking ahead of a qualifying event in Colorado this weekend, where a win would all but guarantee his place in Beijing.

He will have another opportunity to qualify at a meeting in California next month, but could also head to Beijing as a discretionary pick.

