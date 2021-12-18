Durant enters Covid protocols: Nets

New York (AFP) – Kevin Durant has become the eighth Brooklyn Nets player to enter the NBA's Covid-19 protocols, the team said on Saturday, as the league battles a surge in cases.

The Nets said on Twitter that Durant had been placed on the Covid list.

Nets team-mates Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge and James Harden had already entered the protocols this week along with four other players.

Durant, who is nursing a sore right ankle, had already been rested for Brooklyn's game against the Orlando Magic later on Saturday.

Former NBA MVP Durant has been carrying the Nets in the past week as a string of team-mates were ruled out of action due to Covid-19.

Durant scored 51 points against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday and then followed up with a triple-double of 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Toronto.

He added 31 points in the Nets' win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

After a relatively trouble-free start to the season, Covid-19 has returned with a vengeance in the past two weeks, with several NBA teams struck by outbreaks of the virus.

© 2021 AFP