Eight-man Nancy survive French Cup siege at Troyes
Paris (AFP) – Second-division Nancy had three players sent off but still hung on to beat Ligue 1 Troyes on penalties in the French Cup last 64 on Saturday.
Nancy, bottom of Ligue 2 collected their first yellow card when defender Souleymane Karamoko was booked after seven minutes.
Maxime Nonnenmacher followed after 30 minutes and the 19-year-old midfielder collected a second two minutes later when he was late in a tackle on Brandon Domingues .
Nancy conceded just before half-time after Edmond Akichi brought down Suk Hyun-Jun at a corner. Akichi received a yellow card.
Domingues sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.
But the 10 men hit back when Andrew Jung deflected home a free kick in the 75th minute.
A minute later Saliou Ciss was shown a straight red card.
Karamoko finished the game as he had started it, collecting a second yellow card deep into added time, leaving Nancy to play a few seconds three-men down before the game ended 1-1.
They won the shootout 4-2 to advance.
The four other early matches obeyed the logic of league position.
Toulouse, second in Ligue 2, beat Nimes, eight places below them 4-1.
Second division Bastia beat fifth-division amateurs Hauts Lyonnais 3-1.
In matches between two amateur clubs, the team in the higher division won both as Versailles beat Sarre-Union 1-0 and Vitre edged AS Panazol on penalties.
