Goggia celebrates magnificent seven in Val D'Isere downhill

Val-d'Isère (France) (AFP) – Italy's Sofia Goggia took the lead in the World Cup overall standings after extending her winning run in the downhill to seven in taking the honours at Val d'Isere on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Olympic downhill champion produced a superb second half of the race to seal victory edging Breezy Johnson of the United States by 27 hundredths of a second.

Austrian Mirjam Puchner finished third 91 hundredths off the pace.

"I had so much pressure on me today," Goggia told Rai Sport.

"I tried to hide it but I felt it, because here there was so much competition and so little margin for error.

"I had to push myself beyond my usual limits. I have skied better in the past but I put my heart into it."

Johnson was delighted with her performance although at one point she thought she could bring Goggia's superb run to an end.

"I really thought I could catch Goggia, even if she is skiing phenomenally at the moment," said Johnson.

"I believe she knows that it is going to be a real battle and that she has to produce her best skiing every day.

"If she skips a beat then I hope I will be there to benefit," added the 25-year-old smiling.

Goggia's victory took her to 535 points in the overall standings, 10 points ahead of American star Mikaela Shiffrin -- the latter did not compete in the downhill but they will renew rivalry in the Super-G on Sunday.

One of Goggia's main rivals Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami was absent due to testing positive for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old will miss the rest of the weekend and the two giant slaloms at the French resort of Courchevel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

