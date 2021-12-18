Upsets and further crowd trouble in French Cup

Souleymane Karamoko is shown a red card at Troyes to leave Nancy with eight men

Paris (AFP) – The French Cup produced several upsets as well as more crowd trouble as the round of 64 continued on Saturday.

The day after the match between Paris FC and Lyon was halted at half-time following incidents in the stands, the tie between the amateurs of JSCBA Nimes and Ligue 1 Clermont was briefly interrupted.

The game was halted because of crowd problems in the 76th minute, but after a six-minute delay during which the riot police were deployed, Clermont completed a 4-0 victory.

At Troyes, the bad behaviour came from the visiting players.

Nancy, bottom of the second division, collected three red cards but still hung on to beat Ligue 1 Troyes on penalties.

Maxime Nonnenmacher, a 19-year-old midfielder, collected his second yellow card in the 32nd minute when he was late in a tackle on Brandon Domingues.

Nancy conceded just before half-time after Edmond Akichi brought down Suk Hyun-Jun at a corner. Domingues sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

But the 10 men hit back when Andrew Jung deflected home a free-kick in the 75th minute.

A minute later Nancy's Saliou Ciss was shown a straight red card.

Souleymane Karamoko then collected a second yellow card deep into added time, leaving Nancy to play a few seconds three men down before the game ended 1-1.

They won the shootout 4-2 to advance.

The amateurs of AS Cannes upset visiting Ligue 2 Dijon, also on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The visitors took the lead just after half-time but Cannes levelled in the 73rd minute.

Nantes, 10th in Ligue 1, were pushed to penalties by Sochaux of Ligue 2 but kept their nerve to advance.

Angel Gomes and Jonathan David both scored as Lille beat second-tier Auxerre 3-1.

