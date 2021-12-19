Hope vies with fear in high-stakes Chile election

Santiago (AFP) – Chile chooses Sunday between far-right and leftist presidential candidates vying for support among an alienated electorate torn between hope and fear in deciding who to vote for, if at all.

The country of 19 million people is on edge, fearing renewed mass protests in response to the outcome of the neck-and-neck race between ultra-conservative lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and former student activist Gabriel Boric, a millennial 20 years his junior.

For a country that has voted centrist since the democratic ousting of brutal dictator Augusto Pinochet 31 years ago, the choice between two political outsiders is stark.

Many fear the socially and fiscally conservative policies of law-and-order candidate Kast -- an apologist for Pinochet, against gay marriage and abortion, and a proponent of cutting taxes and social spending.

Others are put off by Boric's political alliance with the Communist Party, which many in Chile equate with the failure of Venezuela, from where it hosts many migrants widely blamed for a rise in crime.

Socially-liberal Boric, who has taken up the mantle of Chile's 2019 anti-inequality uprising, has vowed to create a "welfare state" by increasing social spending in a country with one of the world's largest gaps between rich and poor.

'Very nervous'

"I am very nervous, with stomach pain," Boric voter Carol Bravo, a 34-year-old barista, told AFP on the eve of the vote, perplexed by Kast's success but nevertheless hopeful that her candidate will prevail.

"I've talked it over with my friends and we've decided that if the other candidate (Kast) wins, we will take to the streets. We are afraid... but it is that or accept our destiny, a destiny of disaster and fascism."

Kast voter Fanny Sierra, a 30-year-old who works in human resources, said she will vote against "communism."

"I think that communism is very bad for a country," she told AFP.

Kast edged out six other candidates in the first presidential election round in November to end up in the top spot with 27.9 percent of the vote.

15 million Chileans are eligible to vote in Sunday's runoff JAVIER TORRES AFP

Boric came second with 25.8 percent.

Both candidates have softened their policy proposals in a bid to appeal to Chileans who were left without an obvious candidate when they split the centrist vote in the first round, leaving only the two antipodes.

"I am going to vote, but I don't know who for," said Amazon employee Javiera Otto, 24, who was planning to do some last-minute research to determine who is "the lesser evil."

Will hope or fear tip the scales?

"Fear, to be honest. There is no real hope because I don't like either" candidate.

"I don't want that we become a second Venezuela... but neither do I want a far-right government."

There will be 'noise'

Chile has a high abstention rate, with about 50 percent of its 15 million eligible voters regularly giving the ballot box a wide berth.

The country is going through profound change after voting overwhelmingly last year in favor of drawing up a new constitution to replace the one enacted in the Pinochet years.

The drafting process, in the hands of a largely left-leaning body elected in May, must yield a constitution for approval next year, on the new president's watch.

The presidential campaign has been polarized, with much antagonistic messaging and fake news offensives.

"It is a competition focused on discrediting the competitor," University of Santiago analyst Marcelo Mella told AFP, to the detriment of any real policy discussion.

Closing his campaign on Thursday, father-of-nine Kast vowed that "Chile is not, and will never be, a Marxist or communist country."

Boric, for his part, said his rival "will only bring instability, more hate and violence."

Chile: presidential elections Tatiana MAGARINOS AFP

Analyst Patricio Nava of New York University told AFP there is likely to be unrest, or at least unease, ahead.

"There is going to be some noise, be it in the stock markets (if Boric wins) or in the streets (in the case of Kast)."

Whoever ends up victorious, governing will not be easy with a Congress split just about 50-50, requiring negotiation on every policy proposal, and compromise.

