Tunisia's former president Marzouki sentenced to jail in absentia

A Tunisian court has sentenced former president Moncef Marzouki to four years in jail on charges of conspiring against state security, the TAP state news agency said Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

Marzouki, who resides in Paris and was tried in absentia, criticised Tunisia's President Kais Saied earlier this year, saying he staged a coup. He also called on France to end support for the current administration.

Saied suspended parliament and dismissed the government in July, before later appointing a government and announcing a plan for a referendum and elections next year.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe