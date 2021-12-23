Irish rugby great Murray signs contract extension

Irish rugby great Conor Murray said he is delighted to be able to continue living this dream of playing in Ireland after the scrum-half signed a contract extension with both his country and province Munster

Dublin (AFP) – Conor Murray said he is delighted to be able to "continue living this dream" of playing for Munster and Ireland after the scrum-half signed a contract extension with country and province taking him up to July 2024 on Thursday.

The 32-year-old formed one of the most feared half-back partnerships in Test rugby with Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton.

However, the 92-times capped Murray lost his first choice spot to Leinster's New Zealand-born scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park for the November Test victories over Japan and New Zealand.

"I'm delighted and grateful to be able to continue living this dream of playing here in Ireland," Murray said in an Irish Rugby Football Union statement.

"With my home province Munster and the national squad, I truly believe there's huge potential of success and that there will be many more big days ahead."

David Nucifora, the IRFU Performance Director, said Murray is as big an influence off the pitch as he is on it especially for the less experienced players.

"Conor has had some challenges in the past few seasons but has put some niggling injuries behind him to play a central role with Munster, Ireland and the Lions," said Nucifora.

"He is a popular figure in every squad he is involved in and adds a huge amount of experience and value to younger players coming through."

Murray was a pivotal figure when Ireland secured the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018 -- one of three northern hemisphere championships he has been part of since making his Test debut in 2011.

He has also played in three World Cups and the extension could well see him play in a fourth with the next one being hosted by France in 2023.

He has also been on three British & Irish Lions tours -- playing eight Tests -- and was captain of this year's squad until Alun Wyn Jones joined up after recovering from injury.

