Cavani rescues Man Utd in Newcastle draw

Newcastle (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Edinson Cavani spared Manchester United's blushes on their return from a coronavirus hiatus as the Uruguayan rescued a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick's side trailed to Allan Saint-Maximin's eye-catching early goal and were out-played for long periods at St James' Park.

But Cavani came off the bench to bag his first goal since October in the second half, ensuring Rangnick avoided his first defeat in four games as United's interim manager.

United remain in seventh place in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth placed Arsenal with two games in hand.

Rangnick had won his first two league games since taking over from the axed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but neither performance was especially convincing and this was another underwhelming effort.

United did have the excuse of the Covid outbreak that forced them into a 16-day period of inactivity since they won 1-0 at Norwich on December 11.

Their games against Brentford and Brighton were postponed, with the club's training ground shut for four days.

But regardless of the coronavirus chaos, Rangnick will know United must improve dramatically if they are to secure a top four finish.

Second bottom Newcastle ended a three-game losing streak, leaving them two points from safety after the most encouraging display of Eddie Howe's eight-match reign.

However, the sight of Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson limping off with injuries was a major blow for Howe, who has won just once since replacing the sacked Steve Bruce.

Although their Covid situation has improved, United still weren't able to return a completely clean bill of health after Sweden defender Victor Lindelof tested positive on Sunday.

Rusty Man Utd

Raphael Varane returned from injury to replace Lindelof, but United looked rusty after their enforced lay-off and Newcastle took advantage to snatch a seventh minute lead.

Varane carelessly gifted possession to Sean Longstaff and he picked out Saint-Maximin.

The French winger showed his mesmerising dribbling ability as he shimmied past Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire before steering a fierce strike past David De Gea from the edge of the area.

Newcastle were a real threat on the counter and Jonjo Shelvey broke from the halfway line for a 25-yard rocket that De Gea pushed away.

United struggled to make any impact in the first half, their lethargy encapsulated a Cristiano Ronaldo miskick that drew a mocking roar of delight from the Gallowgate End.

The visitors were creaking and Wilson had the ball in the net from the inspired Saint-Maximin's pass, only for an offside flag to curtail the striker's celebrations.

Rangnick responded by sending on Sancho and Cavani for Fred and Greenwood at half-time.

Crucially, Saint-Maximin should have scored with a close-range effort that lacked the power to beat De Gea.

United finally began to emerge from their shell and Marcus Rashford's dipping shot forced a tip over from Martin Dubravka.

Cavani wasted a good chance from Sancho's pass and Ronaldo's frustrations boiled over as he was booked for a reckless challenge on Ryan Fraser that had Newcastle baying for a red card.

Fraser nearly exacted immediate retribution with a stinging drive which De Gea saved at full stretch.

But United equalised in the 71st minute when Dalot's cross reached Cavani and the Uruguay striker stabbed home at the second attempt after his first effort was blocked.

It was the 80th league goal conceded by Newcastle in 2021, the most of any Premier League team in a calendar year.

Cavani almost made it 81 moments later as his goalbound flick was hooked off the line by Jamaal Lascelles.

In a dramatic finale, Newcastle's Jacob Murphy hit the post with a curler before Miguel Almiron's strike forced a brilliant save from De Gea.

© 2021 AFP