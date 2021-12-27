Montpellier win at Biarritz in Top 14 battle

Biarritz (France) (AFP) – Montpellier maintained their Top 14 charge with a 27-12 away win and a bonus point at rock-bottom Biarritz on Monday.

The home side scored four first-half penalties through Brett Herron, but went in 12-13 down at the break after a try from Handre Pollard.

Vincent Rattez and Masivesi Dakuwaqa then sealed victory in the final 15 minutes despite Bastien Chalureau being sent off on the hour, earning the bonus point that saw Philippe Saint-André's men join Toulouse on level second in the table.

Bordeaux still lead the Top 14 on 42 points with Toulouse and Montpellier two points back, although Montpellier have played one match more.

"We got two lovely tries when we were a man down, but none of that was easy," Saint-André said. "I'm proud we picked up the bonus, it doesn't often happen at Biarritz."

Biarritz boss Shaun Sowerby said he was deeply disappointed.

"We did everything except score in that second half, we really pushed them, but in the end they had the quality.

In Monday's late game La Rochelle thumped Lyon 25-3 in dreadful, driving rain to climb fourth with a sixth straight home win.

Castres edged Perpignon 20-19 away on Sunday while Toulouse v Stade Francais, Toulon v Bordeaux-Begles, Brive v Clermont and Racing 92 v Pau were all postponed due to Covid.

