France sets daily record with 208,000 new Covid-19 cases

France is seeing a tsunami of Covid-19 infections, with 208,000 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, a national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Véran told lawmakers on Wednesday.

France has been breaking Covid-19 records repeatedly over the past few days, with Tuesday’s 180,000 cases already the highest for a country in Europe, according to data on Covidtracker.fr.

Every second, two people in France are testing positive for Covid-19, Véran said, adding that the situation in hospitals was worrying because of the Delta variant, while the Omicron coronavirus variant continued to spread.

"I wouldn't call Omicron a wave anymore, I would call it a groundswell," Véran said. "Given the numbers we have been seeing these past few days, we're talking about a landslide."

Some 10 percent of the French population had been in contact with somebody who is infected with the virus, Véran said, and even vaccinations were unlikely to offer enough protection.

"The virus circulation is too intense," he said.

The minister had warned on Monday that France could reach more than 250,000 daily Covid cases by the beginning of January.

Global Covid-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven days, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the new Omicron variant spread rapidly, keeping many workers at home and overwhelming testing centres.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

