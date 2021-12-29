India favour caution in building lead against South Africa

Indian captain Virat Kohli survived a South African appeal against being given not out as he and his team-mates opted for a patient approach in building on their lead in the first Test

Centurion (South Africa) (AFP) – India made patient progress on the fourth morning day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

India were 79 for three in their second innings at lunch, an overall lead of 209.

The tourists added 63 runs for the loss of two wickets in 26 overs during an attritional period of play.

The Indian batsmen showed caution on a pitch of variable bounce, content to leave deliveries they did not have to play.

Kagiso Rabada had nightwatchman Shardul Thakur caught at third slip for 10 and Lungi Ngidi had first innings centurion KL Rahul caught at first slip for 23.

Indian captain Virat Kohli survived a confident appeal for leg before wicket by Rabada shortly before lunch.

Umpire Marais Erasmus gave Kohli not out and a South African review showed "umpire’s call" on height.

Kohli (18 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 not out) batted through until lunch although the latter was dropped at mid-on by Rabada off Ngidi when he had four.

