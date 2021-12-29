Vlhova reigns supreme in women's slalom

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova maintained her hold over this season's slalom making it three wins from four contested when she took the honours in Lienz

Lienz (Austria) (AFP) – Slovakia's Petra Vlhova recorded her third slalom win of the World Cup season on Wednesday taking the honours in Lienz in a race missing US star Mikaela Shiffrin after she tested positive for Covid.

Advertising Read more

The 26-year-old -- the first Slovakian to be crowned overall World Cup champion last season -- timed 0.51sec faster than Austria's world champion in the discipline, Katharina Liensberger.

Vlhova has lightened her schedule this season to race just in giant slalom and slaloms.

Her focus is her goal of making more Slovakian ski history in becoming the first from her country to win an Olympic alpine skiing medal in Beijing between February 4 and 20.

"That is very good," beamed Vlhova speaking to International Ski Federation (FIS) TV.

"I was expecting a tougher course but the conditions were perfect.

"I am confident in the slalom at the moment.

"Having said that my first leg was far form perfect and I knew I had to ski better in the second," added Vlhova, who has finished on the podium in six of the eight races she has competed in this season.

For Liensberger it was a highly satisfactory result having missed the previous round in Courchevel last week after testing positive for Covid.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin took third -- 0.68 off the pace -- having been second behind Vlhova after the first leg.

Vlhova's third win in four slaloms contested this season gives her a 120-point lead over Shiffrin -- who inflicted Vlhova's sole defeat of the season in Killington when the Slovakian finished second -- in the slalom standings.

The 26-year-old American leads Sofia Goggia of Italy -- the Olympic downhill champion -- by 93 points in the overall World Cup standings with Vlhova 135 points adrift.

© 2021 AFP