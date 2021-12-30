India close in on first Test victory against South Africa

Centurion (South Africa) (AFP) – India's fast bowlers took their team close to victory by claiming three wickets on the fifth morning of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 182 for seven at lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah, who took two wickets in the closing stages of the fourth day's play, again made a crucial breakthrough when he trapped South African captain Dean Elgar leg before wicket for 77.

Mohammed Siraj ended an aggressive innings of 21 by Quinton de Kock when the batsman edged an attempted drive into his stumps and Mohammed Shami had Wiaan Mulder caught behind with a ball which moved just enough off the seam to take the outside edge of the bat.

Temba Bavuma, South Africa's top-scorer in the first innings with 52, batted through the morning to be unbeaten on 34.

