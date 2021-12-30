Knicks forward Randle enters NBA Covid-19 protocols

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was placed into the NBA's Covid-19 health and safety protocols on Thursday, the team announced

New York (AFP) – New York Knicks forward Julius Randle will miss the team's game on Friday against Oklahoma City after entering the NBA's Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the club announced on Thursday.

The NBA has a six-day isolation period for asymptomatic players who test positive for Covid-19, provided they later test negative for the virus.

Randle, who was named the NBA's Most Improved Player last season, is averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists -- leading the team in ech category -- over 35 games this season.

Randle, 27, was taken seventh overall in the 2014 NBA Draft and is in his eighth NBA campaign, having earned his first All-Star nod last season.

At 17-18, the Knicks rank ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are on a three-game win streak.

