Pumas' Petti signs new Bordeaux-Begles deal

Bègles (France) (AFP) – Argentina loose forward Guido Petti has signed a contract extension keeping him at Bordeaux-Begles until 2025, the French club announced on Thursday.

Petti, 27, has played 27 games for the league leaders, owned by Laurent Marti, after arriving at Stade Chaban-Delmas in 2020.

"His physical and rugby qualities but also his human and leadership qualities made him one of the priorities for Laurent Marti and his staff," they said.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Toulon announced former Bordeaux-Begles scrum-half Baptiste Serin had agreed a new deal.

The 27-year-old France half-back will remain on the Mediterranean coast until 2026 and has an option for an extra season.

The three-time European Cup winners are 11th in the French top-flight after just four victories this term and last won a trophy in 2015.

"I'm very happy to continue the adventure with Toulon," Serin said in a club statement.

"I want to rediscover the harmony with the fans and to reach our objective which will be very high during the years to come," he added.

This weekend in the Top 14, Bordeaux-Begles host struggling Biarritz before South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe makes his league debut as Toulon head to Montpellier.

