NHL postpones nine more games, 90 in all, for virus issues

The NHL postponed nine more games raising the total number of games delayed this season over Covid-19 and related issues to 90

New York (AFP) – Nine more games were postponed on Friday by the National Hockey League over Covid-19 issues, these following new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities due to the deadly virus.

In all, the NHL has delayed 90 games this season for Covid-19 issues, postponements that prompted the league to cancel plans for a February shutdown that would have let players compete in the Beijing Olympics.

The games involved in the latest postponements included a four-game New York Islanders road trip for matches at Seattle on Tuesday, Vancouver on Wednesday, Edmonton on January 8 and Calgary on January 10.

The Seattle contest was scrapped given the postponement of the three Western Canada contests, planned to be reset for later in the season when NHL officials hope current Covid-19 limits on attendance at indoor events might be eased or lifted.

Other games postponed were Minnesota's contests Monday at Ottawa and January 12 at Edmonton, Vegas games at Edmonton on January 14 and Calgary on January 15, and Edmonton's game at Winnipeg on January 16.

© 2022 AFP