Arrests, clashes in Netherlands Covid protest

Amsterdam (AFP) – Thousands of protesters defied authorities and gathered in the Dutch capital Amsterdam on Sunday to oppose coronavirus restrictions, leading to clashes and arrests.

"This is Holland! Power to the people!" chanted one protester.

The demonstrators rallied in one of the city's main squares, according to an AFP journalist, despite Dutch authorities banning the protest beforehand.

Clashes with police left several people with minor injuries and security forces made arrests, public broadcaster NOS reported.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a lockdown one week before Christmas on December 25 in response to a fresh wave of Covid infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres and museums remain closed until January 14 and schools until January 9.

Only two people may meet outdoors, with an exception for burials, but no travel restrictions were imposed.

