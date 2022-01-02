Sudan's PM Hamdok resigns after failing to restore civilian rule

File photo of Abdalla Hamdok taken during a deal-signing ceremony with top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (unseen) in Khartoum, on November 21, 2021.

Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday evening on state television, more than two months after being reinstated as part of an political agreement with the military.

In a televised speech, he said a roundtable discussion was needed to come to a new agreement for Sudan's political transition to democracy.

"I have tried my best to stop the country from sliding towards disaster," he said.

"In view of the fragmentation of the political forces and conflicts between the (military and civilian) components of the transition... despite everything that has been done to reach a consensus... it has not happened", he said.

Sudan "is crossing a dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival", he added.

The announcement throws Sudan's political future even deeper into uncertainty, three years after an uprising that led to the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

How history will judge Hamdok is too early to tell. Some see him as a collaborator who gave in to the military by giving them a civilian face, others say he is a honest man who tried to do the right thing, but ended up in a situation outside of his control. — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 2, 2022

An economist and former United Nations official, Hamdok became prime minister under a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians following Bashir's overthrow.

Ousted and placed under house arrest by the military during a coup on Oct. 25, he was reinstated in November.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

