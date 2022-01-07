Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier in 2009

Los Angeles (AFP) – Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died at 94, prompting an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry and beyond.

Poitier was "an icon, a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure," said Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirming on Friday the passing of the dual US-Bahamian citizen.

Tinseltown stars including Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis and Tyler Perry led emotional tributes as news broke of the death of the celebrated thespian.

"To Sir... with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars," tweeted Goldberg.

Oscar-winner Davis said Poitier's "dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity... showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!!"

Poitier became the first male Black star nominated for an Academy Award with 1958's "The Defiant Ones" and, six years later, won his groundbreaking Oscar for "Lilies of the Field."

Poitier receives a standing ovation as he receives the Life Achievement Award at the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2000 LUCY NICHOLSON AFP/File

At a time of racial tension in America in the 1950s and 1960s, Poitier balanced success with a sense of duty to choose projects that tackled bigotry and stereotypes, including his 1967 classics "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and "In the Heat of the Night."

"There is no man in this business who has been more of a North Star for me than Sidney Poitier," said entertainment mogul Perry.

"Heart broken. I am because of him. He blazed a tremendous path for thespians such as me. I am forever grateful," said veteran actor Colman Domingo.

'Opened the doors of Hollywood'

Poitier was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2002 for his "extraordinary performances" on the silver screen and his "dignity, style and intelligence" off of it.

On television, he portrayed icons of history such as South Africa's first black president Nelson Mandela and the first Black justice on the US Supreme Court, Thurgood Marshall.

And in 1997, he took up a ceremonial post as Bahamian ambassador to Japan.

He was awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the country's highest civilian honor -- by Barack Obama in 2009.

"I was conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier," deputy PM Cooper said.

"Sadness that he would no longer be here to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the humblest beginnings can change the world.

Poitier after being inducted as a Commander of the Order of the Arts and Letters by France in 2006 Valery HACHE AFP/File

"He will be missed sorely, but his is a legacy that will never be forgotten."

Poitier was married to his second wife Joanna since 1976, and had six children as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Others in the entertainment industry such as Star Trek actor George Takei paid tribute to "a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood."

"Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind," said "Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright.

"What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love."

© 2022 AFP