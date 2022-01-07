US Women's Open purse boosted from $5.5 mln to $10 mln

Yuka Saso of the Philippines will play for the top prize in a record $10 million purse when she defends her US Women's Open title in June at Pine Needles

New York (AFP) – Prize money for the US Women's Open will jump from $5.5 million to $10 million this year with plans to reach $12 million in five years, the US Golf Association announced Friday.

In addition to creating the richest purse in women's golf, the USGA announced host venues for six future US Women's Opens and a presenting partner deal with health organization ProMedica.

"For more than 75 years, the US Women's Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning," USGA chief executive officer Mike Whan said.

"This partnership with ProMedica allows us to substantially grow the championship in every way, from its purpose, to its purse, to the places that host the event."

World number eight Yuka Saso of the Philippines is set to defend the title she won last year at Olympic Club in San Francisco at the 2022 edition of the US Women's Open on June 2-5 at Pine Needles in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Future US Women's Open courses will include the 2026 event at Riviera Country Club, 2027 at Inverness, 2029 at Pinehurst, 2030 at Interlachen Country Club and 2031 and 2042 at Oakland Hills.

The tournament was already set for 2023 at Pebble Beach, 2024 at Lancaster Country Club, 2025 at Erin Hills and 2028 and 2038 at Oakmont.

