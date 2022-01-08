Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

London (AFP) – Newcastle's miserable season on the field sunk to a new low on Saturday as the Magpies were dumped out of the FA Cup 1-0 by League One Cambridge, while non-League sides Kidderminster and Boreham Wood also booked their places in the fourth round.

England international Kieran Trippier made his debut as Newcastle's first signing since a controversial takeover by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

But Newcastle have still won only one match all season and were embarrassed by a side two divisions below them in front of a furious full house at St. James' Park.

Joe Ironside scored the only goal 11 minutes into the second half as he swivelled to fire home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

Newcastle had two goals ruled out and Joelinton was thwarted by a great save by Dimitar Mitov deep into stoppage time.

But they were shown no mercy by the disgruntled home fans at full-time as they now have to lift themselves to try and remain in the Premier League.

Sixth-tier Kidderminster overcame the 79 places separating them from Reading in the English football period to beat the Championship side 2-1.

George Puskas put the Royals ahead at the Aggborough Stadium, but Sam Austin levelled before Amari Morgan-Smith struck the winner eight minutes from time.

The full-time whistle sparked a pitch invasion from fans of both sides with some angry Reading fans confronting their own manager Veljko Paunovic.

Boreham Wood also upset a side two divisions above them with a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Goals from Tyrone Marsh and Adrian Clifton either side of half-time took the National League Premier side into the fourth round for the first time.

Holders Leicester saw off an injury crisis and a power cut at the King Power to thrash Watford 4-1 with Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton.

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Millwall 2-1 in a South London derby marred by the home fans booing when the Eagles took a knee before kick-off.

Millwall fans booed as Crystal Palace players took the knee before Saturday's FA Cup tie JUSTIN TALLIS AFP

The gesture takes place before every Premier League game, but Millwall stopped doing so over a year ago.

Brentford thrashed Port Vale 4-1, but Burnley were the first top-flight side to bow out after a 2-1 home defeat to Huddersfield.

