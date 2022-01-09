NFL Broncos axe Fangio as coach after season-ending loss

Vic Fangio was fired on Sunday as the head coach of the NFL's Denver Broncos after the team finished the season 7-10

New York (AFP) – Vic Fangio was fired as coach of the NFL's Denver Broncos on Sunday, hours after finishing a 7-10 season and missing the playoffs for a sixth straight campaign.

Advertising Read more

The 63-year-old coach spent 32 seasons as an NFL assistant coach before being named the head coach of the Broncos in 2019, but Denver went only 19-30 in three seasons under his guidance.

"I have tremendous respect for Vic and all he has accomplished in the NFL," Broncos general manager George Paton said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, there's a lot of work to be done for us to take the next step. Winning is not easy and we're going to embrace the opportunity to improve in every single area."

Fangio was fired a day after the Broncos suffered a 28-24 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things," Fangio said in a statement. "The future is bright for the Denver Broncos and I wish the organization nothing but the best."

Broncos president Joe Ellis supported first-year general manager Paton in making the biggest decision of his Denver tenure.

"George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos," Ellis said. "This is his decision and his program."

Fangio, who used seven different quarterbacks in his three seasons with the Broncos, had served as an NFL defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

© 2022 AFP