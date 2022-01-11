6.6-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

Paphos (Cyprus) (AFP) – A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of casualties or structural damage.

The strong and relatively shallow quake at 0107 GMT was centred 48 kilometres (30 miles) west-northwest of the town of Polis on the Mediterranean island, the USGS said.

The tremor was felt across Cyprus and around the region with reports from as far away as Turkey, Israel and Lebanon, according to the USGS.

It shook buildings in the capital Nicosia, 130 kilometres away, where some residents went out into the streets.

"It was frightening. The whole building was shaking endlessly," one Nicosia resident told AFP. "I thought it would never end."

Cyprus police told AFP there were no reports of injuries or serious structural damage from the quake, but it woke people across the island.

"It was a very strong earthquake," said Marinos Lambrou, the mayor of Pegeia, a coastal town close to the epicentre. "We are not used to such earthquakes.

"The residents were scared, everyone woke up and they were frightened. We hope that there will be no aftershocks. Fortunately there was no damage, the situation is safe and we didn't register any wounded."

Further away, in Limassol, Carol Bailey, a 61-year-old French teacher, said: "We were in bed and it woke us up -- it really went on for a long time."

She said friends who live farther west told her it shook their building and set the lights swinging, while the inside of their fireplace "was making a noise like a horror film".

This file photo taken on May 30, 2020 shows Chrysochous Bay from Polis Chrysochous, on the western edge of Cyprus. A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast early on January 11, 2022, the US Geological Survey said Amir MAKAR AFP/File

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the tremor at 6.5 magnitude at a depth of 51 kilometres.

Cyprus lies in a secondary earthquake-prone zone, but tremors of such magnitude are uncommon.

The biggest quake in recent years was a magnitude 6.8 in 1996, which killed two people in Paphos, on the island's west coast.

In 1953, a 6.3-magnitude quake killed 40 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, mostly in the Paphos region.

